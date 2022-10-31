Maxine Dibert is the real deal

To the editor: Maxine Dibert is the deal. I know her through her work as an elementary school teacher and for her presence as a volunteer in our community. I believe in her because I have seen her in action. She is a candidate for State House to represent downtown Fairbanks because she is tired of the bickering in Juneau and was disappointed in the incumbent’s inaction and lack of leadership.
After winning his 2018 election by one vote, Maxine’s opponent, Bart LeBon, joined a bipartisan coalition of independent-minded legislators (independents, Democrats and Republicans). He understood that it would help Fairbanks. But in 2020 he stuck with his party politics and refused to join a coalition, even though it would have given Fairbanks more representation and influence in Juneau. Maxine isn’t in this race for political purposes. Instead, she’s pledged to work across the aisle and join any reasonable coalition that would help Fairbanks. She has clearly stated that she will work with anybody of any party if it means helping the people of Fairbanks.