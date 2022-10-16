Maxine Dibert is the change Fairbanks needs to elect

To the editor: I’ve taught middle school and coached in Fairbanks for more than 25 years. I’ve met thousands of students, players and families over the years, and I have a broad network of friends and colleagues throughout Fairbanks. I love this community. I’ve retired here and I plan to stay here.
I have only written one letter to the editor before this in my 40 years in Fairbanks and that was to support turf fields for our youth. I make an exception and write a letter today because of how excited I am to see one of the most dynamic women I know running for the Alaska State House.
Maxine Dibert is a beloved teacher and volunteer in our community. She is not a politician. Maxine is one of the kindest and most respectful people I know. She is an everyday person who has worked hard as a teacher for 20 years. Now she is willing to represent us in Juneau.
Maxine has committed to working with people of any party in a coalition to create opportunities for the people of Fairbanks. Her opponent chose to put party over people and not join the bipartisan coalition last session. This put the people of Fairbanks at a disadvantage. I know Maxine to be a strong advocate for working people. She believes that people who live here deserve high paying Jobs with good benefits including healthcare. She believes strongly in Alaskans’ right to privacy as protected in the state constitution including the right to make personal health care choices.
I know Maxine’s experience as a teacher will carry her well in the Legislature. She knows how to solve problems under pressure by working in teams and innovating solutions.
As many readers know from meeting her at their doors, Maxine is bright, energetic and selfless. She will be a great representative. She works hard teaching our kids each day and she will work hard representing us all. She will be a breath of fresh air in Juneau.
We need a change. Let’s all vote for Maxine Dibert!