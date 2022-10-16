 Skip to main content
Maxine Dibert is the change Fairbanks needs to elect

To the editor: I’ve taught middle school and coached in Fairbanks for more than 25 years. I’ve met thousands of students, players and families over the years, and I have a broad network of friends and colleagues throughout Fairbanks. I love this community. I’ve retired here and I plan to stay here.

I have only written one letter to the editor before this in my 40 years in Fairbanks and that was to support turf fields for our youth. I make an exception and write a letter today because of how excited I am to see one of the most dynamic women I know running for the Alaska State House.

