Maximizing profits over safety

To the editor: Mining had been major part of Alaska’s past and will be part of our future.
I read with great interest the article in Thursday’s Daily News-Miner about hauling ore from Manh Choh near Tetlin to the Kinross mill north of town. The words “safe,” safety” or “safely” were used seven times in the article. Who are they trying to kid? You cannot run 95-foot dual-side dump trailers 10 to 15 minutes apart around the clock for five years on public Alaska frost-heaved two lane roads safely.
Are we willing to sacrifice public safety and our roads to maximize the profit of a foreign company? How much of the value of the gold in the ore will go toward the transportation costs? I cannot understand why it can’t be justified to build a mill on site. Couldn’t ore mined at other possible sites in that area also be milled there without sacrificing our safety, public roads and quality of life? No mention was made about need of all the other truck traffic hauling supplies, equipment and fuel to the mine site.
I cannot understand why anyone who isn’t looking to make a lot of money on this insane idea thinks we should allow this to happen to us.