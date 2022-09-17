 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Maximizing profits over safety

To the editor: Mining had been major part of Alaska’s past and will be part of our future.

I read with great interest the article in Thursday’s Daily News-Miner about hauling ore from Manh Choh near Tetlin to the Kinross mill north of town. The words “safe,” safety” or “safely” were used seven times in the article. Who are they trying to kid? You cannot run 95-foot dual-side dump trailers 10 to 15 minutes apart around the clock for five years on public Alaska frost-heaved two lane roads safely.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.