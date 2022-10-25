To the editor: Fairbanks has been my home since 1987. When my wife and I arrived here, Jim Matherly was one of the very first of many amazing people we have come to know and call friend. Over the years watching his interaction with others and his involvement in our community, I wasn’t surprised when he went into public service. I believe his love for the Golden Heart City and its residents was what made him the best mayor this town has seen since I’ve lived here. His commitment and dedication to us is what we now need in Juneau. Please join me in voting for Jim Matherly for state Senate this Nov. 8.
Jeff Hurben