You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Masks should be required in our schools

  • Comments

To the editor: I would like to send my kids back to school next week. It would be good for their education and my sanity and job. I wish they could go back to school without masks and that there wasn’t a pandemic going on. But there is.

I’m a single-parent, and it is my responsibility to keep my children safe when they are with me, their dad’s responsibility when they are with him, and the school district’s when they are at school. Unfortunately, that leaves my kids at the mercy of the school board.

Masks do not hurt anyone, and they can save lives and they can slow the pandemic. Your kids may complain, but we all know that kids complain about things. My kids are currently throwing a fit because they have to wear shoes to school after a summer barefoot. I’ve also had a few discussions about coats when it is 40 below zero. It is not child abuse to make your child wear appropriate attire and at the moment, that includes a mask.

Our children and our community would be safer if there was a mask mandate in the schools. And in closing, I want to add that my lack of faith in the safety of my kids at school is due to a few school board members, and not the teachers. All the teachers we have had were wonderful, caring, and hardworking people who I was honored to have my children learn from. I would really like to send my kids back to school.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.