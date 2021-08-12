Masks should be required in our schools

To the editor: I would like to send my kids back to school next week. It would be good for their education and my sanity and job. I wish they could go back to school without masks and that there wasn’t a pandemic going on. But there is.
I’m a single-parent, and it is my responsibility to keep my children safe when they are with me, their dad’s responsibility when they are with him, and the school district’s when they are at school. Unfortunately, that leaves my kids at the mercy of the school board.
Masks do not hurt anyone, and they can save lives and they can slow the pandemic. Your kids may complain, but we all know that kids complain about things. My kids are currently throwing a fit because they have to wear shoes to school after a summer barefoot. I’ve also had a few discussions about coats when it is 40 below zero. It is not child abuse to make your child wear appropriate attire and at the moment, that includes a mask.
Our children and our community would be safer if there was a mask mandate in the schools. And in closing, I want to add that my lack of faith in the safety of my kids at school is due to a few school board members, and not the teachers. All the teachers we have had were wonderful, caring, and hardworking people who I was honored to have my children learn from. I would really like to send my kids back to school.