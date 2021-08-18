Masks prevent spread
To the editor: FNSB Mayor Bryce Ward recently condemned and vetoed the Borough Assembly’s resolution to mandate masks during borough meetings when Alaska’s Covid-19 alert level is high. His position of leadership could have been an opportunity to educate, but he tossed the opportunity aside.
Assemblyman Jimi Cash stated he would resist such a mandate. A FNSB resident, Kristen Cash, showed insufficient knowledge about the virus in her statement “ ... people should be responsible citizens and choose to protect themselves and stay home if they’re ill ... ”
It’s been known for over a year now that the virus can be spread even before someone “feels” sick. Even worse, some healthy people can be “asymptomatic carriers” of a virus and they never show symptoms.
Viruses are capable of changing quickly. Their changes can make them more infectious or more virulent. Our world provides viruses their most valuable ticket for survival — which is the opportunity to “spread” to vulnerable hosts.
This year’s Delta variant (B.1.617.2) originated in India and is a stronger beast than its cousin, Covid-19. Scientists are publishing info on it, but our every day discussions seem to lack details, and instead promote vagueness. Here are some revelations health experts are reporting on the Delta variant:
• The Delta variant is more contagious. It makes people sicker.
• The Delta variant spreads more easily and can be transmitted by “healthy” as well as “sick” individuals.
• Un-vaccinated people make up 97% of hospitalized patients.
• The Delta variant affects a small percentage of vaccinated people with symptoms like a common cold.
• The Delta is hitting un-vaccinated communities hard.
• Some health experts recommend vaccinated people as well as un-vaccinated wear masks due to Delta’s increased severity.
• Experts warn that until a majority of the world’s population are vaccinated, new strains of the virus are expected to develop.
As this virus spreads — it has the constant ability to endlessly change its virulence (strength) and its transmissibility — and become a totally new variant. Please consider wearing a mask as a way to protect neighbors and co-workers from virus-laden air.
Fairbanks