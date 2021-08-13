You have permission to edit this article.
Masks in schools mitigate the Covid spread

To the editor: As a health care professional and a member of medical staff at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and Chena Health clinic, I urge the board to revisit the masking plans for the Fairbanks North Star Borough school district 2021-2022 school year. We should always strive to use best evidence and reliable health recommendations. As the science comes out and we know better, we should do better.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 is so much more contagious, virulent and is causing even healthy younger people to be much sicker. Children under age 12 have not yet had the opportunity to receive protection from vaccination. It makes sense to stay ahead of this spread as school is reopening. I am planning on having my vaccinated child wear a mask at Randy Smith. And I am not comfortable sending my child, who is under the vaccination age, to in-person school for yet another year. The school board needs to show appropriate leadership, follow recommended health guidelines, and put the safety of our children first. Masks mitigate spread.

Let’s make sure we are putting our kids first on the first day of school.

Heidi May

Ester

