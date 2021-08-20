You have permission to edit this article.
Masks and vaccines help protect us all

To the editor: As a teacher, I eagerly look forward to school beginning each year. Based on current enrollment numbers, it seems that the vast majority of students will return to full time in-person learning, with no restrictions on social distancing. The school district will allow each individual teacher and student to decide if he or she will wear a mask. I am writing to encourage all students and staff to wear masks to protect themselves and to protect each other.

As an educator my greatest priority is the safety and well-being of my students. I chose to receive the Covid vaccine to protect myself and to reduce the spread of Covid. I implore others to receive the vaccine. Since I teach at an elementary school, only the oldest students currently have the opportunity to receive the vaccine. The minimum age to receive the vaccine is 12 years old.

According to the latest medical research data, full vaccinated individuals can transmit the Covid virus; therefore, even vaccinated people should wear masks. The highly contagious Delta variant is running rampant throughout Alaska. The number of cases in the Interior is rising at an alarming rate. About 20% of all Covid cases are children. When a student is ill, he or she can’t attend school and he or her misses out on valuable learning opportunities.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 59% of all Covid infections occur from people who do not display Covid symptoms. To protect our children, we must assume their peers may be infected with Covid and to take appropriate preventative measures. Wearing a mask will help protect students from becoming ill and it will reduce the chance that their peers could be exposed to Covid. When you wear a mask, you protect yourself and you protect others.

I strongly encourage parents to talk to their children about the risks of Covid and to urge their children to wear a mask, even if they are vaccinated. Let’s work together to ensure our children are safe so they can enjoy a fun and enriching school year. Thank you.

