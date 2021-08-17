Mask wearing should be required in Fairbanks schools
Decisions don’t always require much thought. Like Yogi Berra said, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.” But decisions about the health and safety of our kids demand more consideration.
To make good decisions, we need reliable information that we consider based on what we value. When the school board voted to remove the mask mandate in public schools last June, the Covid-19 vaccine was widely available and Covid-19 cases in our community were low — there was reason for optimism. It’s now August and the Covid-19 situation has changed.
This is the new information we have: a variant of the virus that is more than twice as contagious as previous strains is here, half of the folks in our borough who could be vaccinated have chosen not to do so, Covid-19 cases are increasing, kids under 12 years old are not yet eligible for the vaccine and remain vulnerable to Covid-19, and masks are an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. Our doctors, those in Fairbanks and the American Academy of Pediatrics as well, tell us that to keep kids safe, everyone eligible for the vaccine should get it, and that everyone in schools should wear masks. Given that information, if we value having kids learning in schools during a pandemic and the health of our kids and teachers, we should listen to our doctors: mask wearing should be required in Fairbanks schools until our situation improves.
There is a school board meeting tonight, and the board is at a fork in the road. If the board values the health and safety of our kids, given the reliable information we have at hand, the clear choice is to require mask wearing and to follow pediatricians’ other recommendations for Covid-19 safety. Our school board must value the health and safety of our kids over political ideology.
Yogi Berra also said, “There are some people who, if they don’t already know, you can’t tell ‘em.” Those are people who should not be making decisions about the health and safety of our kids.
Dan Rizzolo
Fairbanks