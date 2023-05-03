Mary Siah Rec Center used by one and all

To the editor: In [the April 28] excellent letter urging keeping funding for the Mary Siah Rec Center in place, I was struck by the inaptness of the letter’s headline, in particular the reference to “non-working women” as a major user demographic. The letter simply referred to more women participating in the aquacise program than men. The headline misconstrues the crux of the letter, which points to widespread user benefits.
As a former longtime employee of MSRC and a current lap swimmer there, I can attest to the facility being used by a broad spectrum of people in the community, some with disabilities and some without. MSRC provides benefits for everyone that uses it and is far more accessible for people with limitations than is Hamme Pool. Several people have told me that Hamme simply doesn’t work for them because of accessibility issues, and they will no longer be able to participate in their fitness programs.