Mary Siah and the chopping block

To the editor: I want to thank the News-Miner for supporting keeping the Mary Siah Center open.
Before and at the public meeting in assembly chambers on May 4, all good and logical reasons had been stated by different groups and users who want to keep it open. But now, after the reconvened regular assembly meeting on May 11, it is obvious that support and public opinion doesn’t matter as long as the present constellation of those persons filling the seats of the Borough Assembly is given. It is obvious that with that constellation, there is no hope that the small jewel Mary Siah will stay for much longer. That 3.66 lifeguard positions got eliminated by a 4-5 vote is actually the call and start for a shutdown to come. With the remaining 11 lifeguard positions, which are active right now, the center can’t be brought back to former opening times from 8. a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturdays.
On top of that, the supervising manager quit May 1. It is obvious that the manager, who was also functioning to train new lifeguards and taught the classes, left for a lot of reasons, but it wasn’t a “lifeguard leaving because of underlying money issues,” as pointed out by an assembly member.
Leaving the job — or maybe made to leave — shortens the staff even more, because one of the 11 lifeguards is filling the gap as acting supervisor. It is obvious that all flexibility is taken away. One unwanted approach is to try to make Hamme Pool more accessible for older and disabled users and shut down Siah afterward. It is obvious the assembly wants to get Mary Siah out of the way to pull the plan for the new, huge Fairbanks recreation facility out of the drawer.
Everyone can assume it will cost way more after completion. Parks and Recreation management has been creative in trying to recruit lifeguards over the past year with intermittent results, but what they don’t say is that they have plenty of applications from already trained people in Fairbanks and from outside Alaska. It is obvious they didn’t want to fill the 3.66 vacant life guard positions in time.
Shame on the assembly and all those in the background trying to get rid of a most-wanted, beloved and historical place.