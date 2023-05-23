 Skip to main content
Mary Siah and the chopping block

To the editor: I want to thank the News-Miner for supporting keeping the Mary Siah Center open.

Before and at the public meeting in assembly chambers on May 4, all good and logical reasons had been stated by different groups and users who want to keep it open. But now, after the reconvened regular assembly meeting on May 11, it is obvious that support and public opinion doesn’t matter as long as the present constellation of those persons filling the seats of the Borough Assembly is given. It is obvious that with that constellation, there is no hope that the small jewel Mary Siah will stay for much longer. That 3.66 lifeguard positions got eliminated by a 4-5 vote is actually the call and start for a shutdown to come. With the remaining 11 lifeguard positions, which are active right now, the center can’t be brought back to former opening times from 8. a.m. to 7:45 p.m. and Saturdays.

