 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mary Peltota is the leadership we need

  • Comments

To the editor: Mary Peltola, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, has said that in approaching a divided Congress she will keep in mind the “Yup’ik teaching that, in order to be productive and successful, you have to come at your challenges from a place of love ... Certainly, when you’re coming to a very emotionally charged discussion, you can’t show up with a list of demands, looking at everyone around the table as your enemy.”

She demonstrated the power of a “place of love” during her five years in the Alaska House when she worked across the aisle with Republicans and Democrats to address needs throughout the state. Her voice in the U.S. House of Representatives and that of others in Congress seeking to legislate for the good of the whole will be critical to the survival of our democracy during these dangerous times.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.