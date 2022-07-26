Mary Peltota is the leadership we need

To the editor: Mary Peltola, candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, has said that in approaching a divided Congress she will keep in mind the “Yup’ik teaching that, in order to be productive and successful, you have to come at your challenges from a place of love ... Certainly, when you’re coming to a very emotionally charged discussion, you can’t show up with a list of demands, looking at everyone around the table as your enemy.”
She demonstrated the power of a “place of love” during her five years in the Alaska House when she worked across the aisle with Republicans and Democrats to address needs throughout the state. Her voice in the U.S. House of Representatives and that of others in Congress seeking to legislate for the good of the whole will be critical to the survival of our democracy during these dangerous times.
Mary Peltola’s Yup’ik principle is not new. As a nation we were created from “a place of love.” On July 4, 1776, representatives of the original 13 states joined together to recognize our unifying humanity when they signed the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.”
The ability to find just and effective compromise that achieves the public interest is not weakness. Instead, it requires strength and maturity. Like steel, this ability is strong because it bends. Life in a democracy must not be a war between sides, but, rather, a civil and respectful process of give and take between representatives of people with different views. If the United States is to remain a democracy “of the people, by the people and for the people,” today’s leaders must include people like Mary Peltota who can contribute the maturity and strength of a place of love.