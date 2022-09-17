Mary Peltola brings dignity to the House

To the editor: It was so nice to see the wonderful image on the front page of Wednesday’s News-Miner of our new representative to the House of Representatives, Mary Peltola.
Everything I know about Rep. Peltola suggests that among a large number of issues, she will be focusing on supporting the basic rights of all people and not working to restrict those rights. It is clear that she will be working to enhance our fisheries resources, which will be a significant challenge given the low run strengths of salmon populations in western Alaska that we are currently experiencing. In addition, Rep. Peltola has shown us that she will represent us with compassion and integrity on the national stage and will not join the embarrassing likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, Louie Gohmert, and others in the crazy corner of the House of Representatives. I’m looking forward to seeing how Rep. Peltola works with dignity for the benefit of Alaskans and the nation in her role for the next four months and hopefully for many years to come.