To the editor: Last week, the News-Miner reported the terrible statistics that our home state of Alaska now sports the highest incidence in the nation of per capita infections of the dreaded Covid virus, a contagion that has killed millions and continues to ravage the world.
How ironic, considering our remoteness and normal social isolation. How unbelievable, that many still refuse the vaccine, a proven powerful deterrent to this hideous scourge. I myself received two doses of the Moderna vaccination earlier this year, without any side effects whatsoever, and patiently await the time that I will qualify for a supplemental booster shot. I have no desire to succumb to this disease, nor could I contemplate the possibility of infecting others.
As a professed Christian and follower of Christ, I have encountered some who maintain that the vaccination remarkably resembles the Biblical “mark of the beast,” as recorded in Revelations 13:16-18. In this passage, and also in 20:11, the Apostle John clearly delineates the mark as received in the right hand or in the forehead, definitely not in the shoulder of either arm. Perhaps, some expositors might claim that the translators simply erred in this trivial detail. However, to do so questions the accuracy of the entire written Scriptures, challenges the accepted inerrancy of the Bible, and effectively calls God a liar. In addition, such a view essentially invalidates their entire argument.
A study of the hermeneutics of Biblical eschatology will lead the scholar to 2 Thessalonians 2:6-8, where we read that the wicked Antichrist will not even be revealed until after the restraining power of the Holy Spirit of God, which indwells all true believers, is “taken out of the way,” probably through the imminent Rapture of the Church. Then, according to the prophecy, evil and iniquity will flourish unhindered. Oh, that we should be found worthy to escape this period of wrath and destruction!
As for now, our intransigent determination to not accept an established medical procedure, which promises to end this horrible pestilence once and for all, severely compromises our witness and testimony in the eyes of the secular world of unbelievers. In order to not only preserve your own lives, but the health of your immediate circle of friends and family, and the eventual welfare of all contemporary civilization, step up to the plate. Please get vaccinated.
Community Perspective
Letters to the editor
