Manh Choh trucking plan shouldn't come to fruition

To the editor: As a longtime Alaska resident, I feel it necessary to voice my displeasure, along with many, many others over Kinross’s proposed trucking route from Manh Choh.

It’s unbelievable in my mind to even entertain the thought of trucking 120-foot long, purpose-built, 80-ton trucks on a regular round-the-clock basis a distance of 250 miles. All of this taking place on a well-worn road system.

