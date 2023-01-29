Manh Choh trucking plan shouldn't come to fruition

To the editor: As a longtime Alaska resident, I feel it necessary to voice my displeasure, along with many, many others over Kinross’s proposed trucking route from Manh Choh.
It’s unbelievable in my mind to even entertain the thought of trucking 120-foot long, purpose-built, 80-ton trucks on a regular round-the-clock basis a distance of 250 miles. All of this taking place on a well-worn road system.
Furthermore, upon entry into the Fairbanks area, the trucks will navigate through the city on the busiest streets. The route through Fairbanks currently sees more than enough traffic and is often quite congested as is! I drive and have driven almost that exact route here in town for 13 years and put no stock in the soothsayers’ predictions over at the Kinross think tank the impact will be low.
Space precludes going into the minutiae of bad situations, driver frustration and safety this plan would entail if brought to fruition. As an alternative, why in God’s name would you not build a processing facility on site?!
I also fail to believe the mine will only be in operation for the time stated, nor on a financial level would trucking be the cheapest route.
The whole affair reminds me of that great idea of trucking gas from the North Slope! It is my sincere hope we never see this plan come to fruition.