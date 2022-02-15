Manh Choh mine trucking needs a third-party review
To the editor: John Rusyniak’s opinion piece in the Feb. 11 News-Miner paints a rosy picture of the Kinross Manh Choh mine project and sings the praises of the company. I’d like to take issue with a few of the points he made.
1) Mr. Rusyniak attributes the alarm in Fairbanks over the Kinross ore trucking plan to our “forgetting” that no special permits or authorizations are required. On the contrary, that is exactly why we are alarmed. This trucking plan needs a thorough third-party review that encompasses all aspects of its impact and allows all interested groups to be allowed to comment.
2) He claims there will be less than a 1% increase in traffic volume in the Fairbanks area. If Mr. Rusyniak had checked the latest DOT National Bridge Inventory (infobridge.fhwa.dot.gov) traffic count numbers, he would have found that, for example, truck traffic over the Chena Hot Springs Road overpass averages 1,059 trucks per day. Adding up to another 384 trucks daily as part of the Kinross plan puts the increase in truck traffic at closer to 36%. This is significant.
3) Mr. Rusyniak states Kinross hired a special trucking consultant that helped them plan the truck route. At the Feb. 10 Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly meeting, Mr. Jeremy Brans, Kinross general manager, clearly stated that DOT dictated the route. DOT says Kinross presented them with the route they wanted to use. Not much transparency there.
I agree with Mr. Rusyniak that “Manh Choh is a game changer” but not for his reasons. When Alaskans along the trucking route understand the ramifications, they will not agree with his last sentence that “it will leave a road system that will much better serve Alaskans for years to come.” It will most certainly not do that. Instead, the heavy and numerous ore hauling trucks passing over our fragile permafrost-burdened roads will crumble and require continual and expensive repair at the expense of other much needed road and bridge improvements across the Interior. I hope the public realizes this in time to demand a traffic impact analysis be done by a third party before this trucking plan goes into effect.