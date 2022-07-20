To the editor: History quite plainly tells us people are moved to action more quickly by a negative force than by any other reason. How many school kids must die before the Republicans deem it necessary to even consider meaningful restrictions on weapons of war or the choice of gun used in these horrific shootings? Save our kids or save the NRA. Is that the choice? Judging by what the NRA contributes to many of our elected representatives, the choice to save the gun is already made.
However, I’m all for sharing the pain and call on President Biden to use an executive order to require the mandatory presence of members of both houses who refuse to take up gun control to attend funeral services for each an every child in each an every school shooting going forward. It’s time for that face-to-face family meeting with pain, and yes, bring your kids to share the moment.
Our founding fathers made decisions based upon their world as they saw it. Moral judgments, the ways and means to openly govern, make up the fabric of our constitution and will survive for generations to come. In Washington’s day it was the musket. Today, weapons of war are freely owned and freely used. Tomorrow, everyone should own a death ray or worse, a vapor gun. Yes, it really is time for that face-to-face mandatory presence with the families of the victims.
The Republicans need to prove they are capable of stopping this wholesale massacre of our school children by taking a good first step against guns of war. The question is: do they have the courage to do so?
John Zimmerman
Fairbanks