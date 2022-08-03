 Skip to main content
Making a profit off Alaskans

To the editor: As inflation continues across the nation, millions of dollars are being profited off Alaskans.

Albertsons, Anica, and A.C. advisers outside Alaska continue to live the dream in million-dollar houses as Alaskans struggle with the outrageous prices of diapers and formula. Most of those companies’ profit margins are outrageous and could be lowered to help rural Alaska. Instead, they are creating a monopoly because rural Alaskans have no other choice in most cases.

