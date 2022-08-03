Making a profit off Alaskans

To the editor: As inflation continues across the nation, millions of dollars are being profited off Alaskans.
Albertsons, Anica, and A.C. advisers outside Alaska continue to live the dream in million-dollar houses as Alaskans struggle with the outrageous prices of diapers and formula. Most of those companies’ profit margins are outrageous and could be lowered to help rural Alaska. Instead, they are creating a monopoly because rural Alaskans have no other choice in most cases.
I know there are programs such as W.I.C, but how much does that buy and how long does it last? People outside of Alaska will bring up, “Well, you have free health care!” but how many Natives in rural Alaska do you see with that Hollywood smile? How long will it take for Alaskans to realize that the communities of Alaska have enough potential to open and own a vendor? Keep the money in Alaska. Let our Native people benefit from it.
According to Google, there are 162 communities in Alaska. If the majority of those communities came together or pitched in to create a warehouse/vendor, just think how much it would drive competitors crazy. Watch the prices go down, with Natives pocketing the profits.
I’ve heard — from an inside source who worked for rural Alaska retail companies for years — of stores in rural Alaska that came out of debt, a million dollars or more, and went back into the green. There are potential people out there who are willing to help rural Alaska. The main question is, how many Alaska leaders are ready to put their foot down and help their people?
With AFN and BIA conferences coming up around the corner, I believe now is the great time to start considering that Alaskans come together to help our people all across this great state.