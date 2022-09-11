Make your voice heard by voting

To the editor: Sept. 12 kicks off Disability Voting Rights Week, a nationwide call-to-action aimed at increasing voter turnout, strengthening democracy and fighting voter suppression. The number of our fellow Fairbanksans who identify as having a disability grows yearly, making it even more critical to ensure voting is accessible for all. In 2020, more than 38 million Americans were eligible to vote, but only 17.7 million reported voting. Many of these ballots were lost to citizens who felt they did not have the support or the resources to cast a ballot safely and with ease.
The best way to address this is through transparency and common courtesy to everyone you meet, and never assume someone does or does not have a disability! If you are working at a polling place, ask each person whether they would like to request an accommodation or if they have any disability-related needs.