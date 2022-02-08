Make Tampa Bay great again

To the editor: Sports have been a major part of my life. So, after watching the LA Rams eliminate the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the second round of the NFL postseason, I wondered, “What would have happened if Tom Brady [the Tampa Bay quarterback] and Bruce Arians [the coach] were Donald Trump clones?“ We can envision the below scenario.
Initially, Brady and Arians would have pronounced before the game that, if they lose, it would be because the other team and the refs had cheated. During the game, they would protest every penalty that had been assessed against them and every one that they thought should have been called against L.A. The only saving grace is that each team is only allowed two protests per game unless the protest is ruled valid. In contrast, Trump and his allies filed over 60 lawsuits regarding the 2020 presidential election. They lost every one.
After the game, Brady and Arians would have held a mass rally and urged their supporters to march on the NFL headquarters and take control of it by any means necessary to “stop the steal.” They would also urge the fans to seek ways to prevent those officiating the game from working any games in the future.
After the Super Bowl (to be held Feb. 13), they would hold mass rallies to denounce the winning team as a fraud and refuse to acknowledge them as champions.
In contrast, Tom Brady and Matt Stafford (the L.A. quarterback) embraced after the game. It is common after NFL games for the opposing players to wish each other well. Can you imagine Donald Trump wishing Joe Biden well?
Imagine extending this “stop the steal” attitude to all athletic contests in our country such as high school and college sports as well as other professional sports. Sports in their current form would cease to exist. Maybe they would be replaced by computer games.