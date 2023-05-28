Magical performance of 'Fiddler on the Roof'

To the editor: You beat me to an almost identical article I was writing about “Fiddler.” (ED: See “No barbarians” in May 25 FDNM issue.)
My son and family took me to the play on Mother’s Day. It was an emotional treat, spanning almost 60 years when I first saw “Fiddler” on Broadway (at age 17 in 1964) with the indomitable Zero Mostel, then again when the movie came out with Chaim Topol years later. Having grown up in a very large Jewish community of Holocaust survivors on the North Shore of Long Island, being the daughter of a Norwegian immigrant who escaped the Nazi occupation in Norway, and later having an in-law who was the daughter of Russian immigrants from a village destroyed by the Tzar’s guards in the “Pale of Settlement” — a direct correlation to the story of “Fiddler” — there were so many connections in my life that the play speaks to me this day.