To the editor: As for the “low Covid counts” in the Fairbanks North Star Borough which you reported recently, consider that there are few if any quick and free Covid testing centers open in Fairbanks at this time. They closed when the state of Alaska cut their funds. Some people are traveling. Those who are asymptomatic are not getting tested. The university numbers are down over the summer.
With all respect, your paper rarely covers the horrors and tragedies of Covid. You’d rather cover good news, like “low Covid counts.” The vaccination rate in the borough is too, too low, making this area dangerous for unvaccinated people. Tourists are not coming because of that. Does anyone really care? Does the News-Miner?