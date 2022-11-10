Looking for Manh Cho options

To the editor: While living in Fairbanks for the past 78 years and traveling throughout Alaska, I have seen many hard rock mining sites, from the A-J Mine at Juneau to the north side of Cleary Summit (historical non-operating mines) to Fort Knox, Pogo and Greens Creek current operations.
The purpose of this exercise is to seek out alternatives that reduce highway usage and eliminate safety hazards.
First, let’s start in the vicinity of the mine. Install a portable or temporary crusher or stamp-mill, large “cat” electric generators, and heap leach processing.
Second alternative, go north on the Alcan toward Delta to GVEA’s power line. This power source would replace the cat generators. Set up a heap leach process. This eliminates about 135 miles of highway use, related safety issues and highway modification costs.
Third alternative, work out an agreement with the Pogo Mine to process ore. This cuts off over 100 miles of highway use.
Fourth, the ore trucks exit the Richardson Highway at North Pole onto Badger Road, take Nordale to Chena Hot Springs Road to the Steese, and on to Fort Knox.
The cost of 20 miles of new passing lanes, increased repair and maintenance costs, and safety issues of the third and fourth alternatives are not acceptable. The Fairbanks community has always supported the mining industry but the present Fort Knox plan is so ridiculous it’s insulting.