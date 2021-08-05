You have permission to edit this article.
Opinion

Looking for a positive change in Juneau

To the editor: I recently learned that Les Gara has formed an exploratory committee to investigate a run for governor of Alaska. I have known Les for a number of years as a fly fishing companion and friend. Les is honest, hard-working and a strait talker. While in the Alaska State Legislature, he was an ardent supporter of funding for the University of Alaska system.

Les believes in environmentally sound development of our natural resources and the sustainable management of our renewable resources. He has been a supporter of the mining industry in Alaska but drew the line at the development of the Pebble Prospect. He felt that the mine was not worth the risk it posed to Bristol Bay’s world-class subsistence, commercial and sport fisheries. He shared the view of Sen. Ted Stevens that this was the wrong mine in the wrong place.

I believe that Les Gara would make a governor who we could trust to responsibly guide Alaska into the future. If you think that we need a positive change in Juneau, I ask that you seriously consider Les Gara when it comes time to cast your vote.

Fairbanks

