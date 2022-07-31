Look beyond the gloss

To the editor: How many glossy mailers have your received touting the platform of Nick Begich? I am getting at least one a week. Do you wonder who is funding this expensive campaign? You should. It is the “Americans for Prosperity,” a national PAC group which is a huge consortium of already extremely prosperous Americans and corporations whose only goals are to increase their own prosperity, to the detriment of all other Americans. Pleases verify my statement by searching the internet for “Americans for Prosperity” and the Wikipedia report on their nefarious platform goals. Nick Begich seems to find their goals to his liking.
I am voting for Mary Peltola, a brilliant young dynamic Alaska Native.