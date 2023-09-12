Longtime resident applauds Burgess

To the editor: As a business owner for over 40 years in Fairbanks, I appreciate the value of choosing the best qualified applicants. The same goes for electing the best public leaders. Therefore, I enthusiastically support Bobby Burgess as the best candidate for Fairbanks school board Seat F.
I have known Bobby since he was in grammar school in Fairbanks. He is Fairbanks grown and educated, beginning with grammar school and culminating in degrees from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. His strong work ethic and family values are cornerstones to his community involvement, which includes his career as a scientist with the State of Alaska’s Contaminated Sites Program, coaching and tutoring kids, and recently, his participation on the school board’s Budget Advisory Committee. He is dedicated, empathetic and trustworthy, and will approach issues for the board with a balanced and respectful consideration.