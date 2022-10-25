Longterm consequences

To the editor: Our votes have consequences. Not just in who wins and who loses a particular election, but in the policies either carried out or not carried out by those elected.
One such consequence from past votes is that the conservative judges put on the United States Supreme Court overturned past law in the Citizens United case to allow “dark money” to influence our elections. This allows donors to campaigns to hide their identities behind shadow organizations. Effectively this allows influence peddling and encourages corruption.