Logical school board choices

To the editor: Brandy Harty and Kaneisha Radgosky have the education, experience and empathy necessary to serve on our school board.
Recently someone wrote that higher education and experience in the field of education is not needed on the school board, and I could not disagree more. If you owned a business and needed management for the business, wouldn’t you want someone who was highly educated and had recent experience in the field? This same logic works when it comes to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Board of Education, where higher education and experience are extremely valuable. Specifically, someone dual certified in special education and regular education that holds a masters degree in education like Brandy Harty. As well as Kaneisha Radgosky, with a nursing degree and award-winning experience in the medical field.