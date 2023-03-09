Logging moratorium thanks

To the editor: I was most gratified to read an article in the Daily News-Miner with the headline: “USDA says it will restore ban on most development in Tongass National Forest”.
I was born and raised in Ketchikan and have spent the past 33 summers either in Ketchikan or on Prince of Wales Island.
The timber growing in Southeastern Alaska is the finest timber growing anywhere on the face of the Earth. Once clearcut it takes 250 years to revert back to old growth forest.
There was a sawmill in Ketchikan when I was growing up called the Spruce Mills. The finest grade of lumber they cut was known as “Piano Grade” which was used for musical instrument sounding boards and aircraft wing spars among other things. They also produced clear hemlock tongue and groove flooring. The mere mention of a modest cut with value added in the region is a total non-starter these days.
What benefit would large scale clearcutting in the Tongass National Forest bring to the residents of Alaska? Very little. A bit of road construction for local companies perhaps, a handful of Alaskans hired perhaps. We could expect the large corporations would import the bulk of their workforce just as they do now in many other resource extraction enterprises. The largest beneficiary would be Alaska politicians who could expect their campaign coffers to be greased handsomely by the large corporations invited in to participate.
It is greed that drives the desire to engage in large scale clearcutting. Left uncut the forest will probably generate an increasing amount of money for the residents of the state of Alaska through tourism. I predict that a lot more of those tourist dollars will remain in the hands of Alaska residents and benefit small business owners in Southeastern catering to those tourists.