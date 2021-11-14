Local action will push leaders

To the editor: I expect many of you are as frustrated as I am with the lack of real action on the climate emergency. What we are hearing from the COP26 meeting at Glasgow is mostly, as Greta Thunberg succinctly put it, “Blah, blah, blah.” That is what the speeches sound like — a lot of political talk not addressing the concrete steps we need to take to avert the increasing pressures being put on our social and ecological systems by the climate crisis.
So it was refreshing for me to read Phil Wight and Frank Keim’s articles in the News-Miner about GVEA’s efforts to include more renewable energy in our local electricity portfolio, though both writers were dismayed at GVEA’s dismissal of recent renewable energy proposals. The military, local businesses and national chains with local outlets are setting goals to reduce their carbon emissions. And GVEA is working to help them meet those goals.
This local level is where each one of us can actually do something. We can support GVEA’s efforts to move beyond fossil fuels. We do not live in an easy environment for this transition, but we must be creative and supportive of efforts like Solarize Fairbanks, local wind farms, GVEA’s solar project and new proposals.
If you’re feeling frustrated about global inaction on climate issues, reach out to GVEA’s board of directors (they meet at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month, and you can attend online). You could talk to or join the GVEA Member Advisory Committee. You could encourage the Borough Assembly to speed up the Fairbanks Climate Action Plan or join the Climate Action Committee and get involved in that process.
Only when each and every community in our state does its own climate work will the state government bureaucracy take climate change seriously. And only when all the communities in the U.S. are working on the issue locally will the politicians in D.C. do something. And only when this happens locally all over the world will the world’s “leaders” follow the people and do what is right and what is needed.
Martha Raynolds,
Fairbanks
Martha Raynolds is a member of the Fairbanks Climate Action Coalition, and is an Arctic plant ecologist.
