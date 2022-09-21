Liz Reeves Ramos for Borough Assembly

To the editor: When I first met Liz over 10 years ago, I was drawn to her engaging kindness and passion for supporting individuals who experience disabilities. She was a new face at our workplace, and she brought with her thoughtful and innovative ideas for improvement. To this day, I continue to take notice of the way she listens, while bringing new ideas to the table. I know that she is willing to work hard, stay up late, and invest herself and her time in our community.
Liz is a strong Alaska woman, and her experiences living both rurally and in the more urban areas of the state broaden her perspective on community issues. Liz has been a small business owner of a quirky shop in Denali, giving her insight into our tourism industry and the needs of small businesses. She has been an addictions counselor and worked in other roles serving Alaska’s most vulnerable, giving her a diverse and nuanced understanding of the challenges faced in our communities. She is a hobby farmer, an independent thinker, and a leader.