To the editor: This is to affirm my support for same-sex marriage and LGBT equality. Live and let live.
The U.S. Constitution exists to protect persecuted minorities from persecuting majorities. The American judicial system exists to uphold the U.S. Constitution in all levels of government, not “the will of the people,” which is synonymous with bullying and mob rule. It is to ensure that one group of citizens do not vote away or legislate away the rights of another group of citizens.
The LGBT community consists of law-abiding citizens who pay taxes like everyone else, so they deserve the same rights and protections as everyone else. It is never wrong to care for someone, never wrong to love someone.
State laws attempting to legislate transgender citizens out of existence violate both the 14th Amendment and the American ideal of a life free from persecution. Transgender athletes should be able to compete as they wish in any sport. The real issue is overblown athletic programs in schools and colleges. They wrongly put sports at or above the level of academics and have to be hyped because they mean nothing in the real world.
We must work toward an America that treats equally all forms of gender/sexual identity, and looks only at the character and abilities of an individual.
Thomas Morse
Anchorage