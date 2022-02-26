Listening to the needs of Alaskans
To the editor: The Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness (AKCH2) and the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness (ACEH) commend the governor for his leadership reflected in the FY 2023 budget proposal and the People First Initiative. The People First Initiative is the foundation upon which we can prevent and respond to homelessness and ensure our fellow Alaskans are not left out in the cold.
The People First Initiative is transformational in thinking and approach. Rather than just increasing funding, the People First Initiative includes housing the Alaska Council on the Homeless in the governor’s office. Where additional funding is proposed, it is proposed in a way that will change our ability to address homelessness: with data. The proposal includes funding for a more interconnected data system and data coordinator which will ensure Alaskans falling into homelessness have access to all available resources. Increased coordination between the state and Alaska’s homeless response system is necessary in order to achieve our goal of making homelessness rare, brief, and one time.
We recognize this issue generates strong feelings and opinions. But the people fighting for survival in shelters, in their cars or on their friends’ couches are not your enemies. They are our fellow Alaskans. There are so many people who are one car break down or one broken bone from losing their home. We applaud the governor for listening to the needs of Alaskans.