 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Listening to the needs of Alaskans

  • Comments

Listening to the needs of Alaskans

To the editor: The Alaska Coalition on Housing and Homelessness (AKCH2) and the Anchorage Coalition to End Homelessness (ACEH) commend the governor for his leadership reflected in the FY 2023 budget proposal and the People First Initiative. The People First Initiative is the foundation upon which we can prevent and respond to homelessness and ensure our fellow Alaskans are not left out in the cold.

The People First Initiative is transformational in thinking and approach. Rather than just increasing funding, the People First Initiative includes housing the Alaska Council on the Homeless in the governor’s office. Where additional funding is proposed, it is proposed in a way that will change our ability to address homelessness: with data. The proposal includes funding for a more interconnected data system and data coordinator which will ensure Alaskans falling into homelessness have access to all available resources. Increased coordination between the state and Alaska’s homeless response system is necessary in order to achieve our goal of making homelessness rare, brief, and one time.

We recognize this issue generates strong feelings and opinions. But the people fighting for survival in shelters, in their cars or on their friends’ couches are not your enemies. They are our fellow Alaskans. There are so many people who are one car break down or one broken bone from losing their home. We applaud the governor for listening to the needs of Alaskans.

Brian Wilson is executive director of AKCH2. Meg Zaletel is executive director of ACEH.

Recommended for you

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.