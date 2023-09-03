Likes the personal touch in News-Miner columns

To the Editor: Hank [Nuwer], your mention of me in your recent Golden Heart Tales column has generated a lot of mileage for me. Seems you have quite a following. Several people have mentioned they read your column. I even got a text from an old friend, Wynola Posenti, who you also mentioned in the same piece. Whoa boy, my scrapbook is getting full!
I wanted to comment on Mark Lindberg’s column in Friday’s paper. Interesting and well written. These personal type stories are what makes for a good local paper. A few of my close friends, some born here, have always referred to ptarmigan as “petermigan,” so I got a good chuckle out of that reference of Lindberg’s. Print [this] if you’d like. Maybe somebody will bust out in a smile and that would make it all worthwhile.