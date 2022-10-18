 Skip to main content
Light it up — especially Peger Road

To the editor: For the most part, the greater Fairbanks community has been covered well with street light illumination.

However, there are areas that for whatever reason are deep black holes, like Phillips Field Road. Follow along with me. You travel down Minnie Street and take a left onto Illinois Street followed by a quick right onto Phillips Field Road and drive by the firewood facility. That’s light up pretty well. Then you head through the area along the river to the corner of Peger and Phillips Field. That area has plenty of street lights installed about a year ago, however, none of them are functioning. Ornaments! What the February is going on? Can someone turn them back on without some excuse why they can’t ? Funny, while driving through there at night, look across the river and you will see the back parking lot of the not-being-used Carlson Center lit up like it’s daytime.

