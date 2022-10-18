Light it up — especially Peger Road

To the editor: For the most part, the greater Fairbanks community has been covered well with street light illumination.
However, there are areas that for whatever reason are deep black holes, like Phillips Field Road. Follow along with me. You travel down Minnie Street and take a left onto Illinois Street followed by a quick right onto Phillips Field Road and drive by the firewood facility. That’s light up pretty well. Then you head through the area along the river to the corner of Peger and Phillips Field. That area has plenty of street lights installed about a year ago, however, none of them are functioning. Ornaments! What the February is going on? Can someone turn them back on without some excuse why they can’t ? Funny, while driving through there at night, look across the river and you will see the back parking lot of the not-being-used Carlson Center lit up like it’s daytime.
Again people, leadership, common sense, no lights were we drive, plenty of light were we don’t drive or park.
Notice the new loop road coming off that new Alaska railroad subdivision has street lights that are working?
Moving on, the corner of Phillips and Peger is lit up really well (kudos to the Holiday store).
Turn left onto Peger, headed to Airport. You got it — here we have one of those black holes in outer space. This area needs to be put under a magnifying glass immediately. You have no less then two residential subdivisions on that road and we have a bicycle path/sidewalk next to the sound wall and a bridge, and it’s very, very dark at night. There is an obvious clear and present danger to all pedestrians in that area.
Is it possible for those we elected to stop and have a new project to illuminate this area by creating and completing the design in 60 days? Put it out to bid by February, award the contract by March, and have this area illuminated by Oct. 15, 2023? ... Not five years from now!
Anyone who drives around Fairbanks this year is well aware of numerous road projects under construction (or over construction) for no apparent reason. Here is a project which should be done to alleviate an apparent reason.