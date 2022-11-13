To the editor: If only, if only, Gloria Corey’s solution was that simple. Sex is not only to procreate, it’s also for pair bonding. Sex can be used as a weapon or as an entitlement. In those cases, the person who has the possibility of getting pregnant has little to no say. Even when the goal is pregnancy, sometimes things go horribly wrong: the woman’s life or future fertility can be endangered; the fetus has defects that are incompatible with life or if the fetus does survive to term, can have a very short, painful life. Just say no is oversimplification — life is not that simple.
Carol Davis