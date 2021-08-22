You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lies and panic about Critical Race Theory

  • Comments

To the editor:

I wondered when Critical Race Theory, the latest bogeyman in the right wing’s perpetual outrage machine, would make an appearance in the public discourse of Fairbanks. Marilyn Buchanan (Aug. 17, “A misplaced teaching tool in our schools”) steps up to answer.

Ms. Buchanan lies that Critical Race Theory (CRT) “teaches students to hate our country, hate our history, hate heroic men and women who have given their all for the freedoms we enjoy today, and hate for white people.” Absolute hogwash, unadulterated gibberish, manifestly incorrect.

CRT provides an honest way to talk about inequality, by recognizing that we don’t really live in the meritocracy we want to imagine, that “race” is almost entirely a social convention not supported by science, and that racism is built into our society in the form of laws and policies, from the Three-fifths Compromise, through Jim Crow, and to present-day voter-suppression laws. Moreover, CRT recognizes that racist harm will not go away by our ignoring it, but only by our admitting and grappling with it.

And it isn’t being taught to our K-12 students. CRT isn’t a curriculum. It is the purview of universities and law schools, not of public school classrooms.

I can’t know what compels anyone in particular to lie about CRT, but I have a pretty good idea whom this lie serves: it serves the white conscience, which wants to see itself as having no moral blemish. By discrediting what they call CRT (but which is merely history), moral cowards hope to shut down honest discussion of, and honest information about, this country’s history.

So ignore the latest moral panic about CRT. Or, better, recognize it as the last gasp of white supremacy, seeking a blameless self-image and hoping to avoid any responsibility for racial inequality.

Reject that ignorant last gasp, accept the truths of our history, and don’t be afraid to take some responsibility for present-day injustice. We have to see ourselves clearly if we want to fulfill the promise of democracy.

How to get into print

Guidelines

The Daily News-Miner encourages residents to make themselves heard through the Opinion pages. Readers' letters and columns also appear online at newsminer.com. Contact the editor with questions at letters@newsminer.com or call 459-7574.

Community Perspective

Send Community Perspective submissions by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Submissions must be 500 to 750 words. Columns are welcome on a wide range of issues and should be well-written and well-researched with attribution of sources. Include a full name, email address, daytime telephone number and headshot photograph suitable for publication (email jpg or tiff files at 150 dpi.) You may also schedule a photo to be taken at the News-Miner office. The News-Miner reserves the right to edit submissions or to reject those of poor quality or taste without consulting the writer.

Letters to the editor

Send letters to the editor by mail (P.O. Box 70710, Fairbanks AK 99707), by fax (907-452-7917) or via email (letters@newsminer.com). Writers are limited to one letter every two weeks (14 days.) All letters must contain no more than 350 words and include a full name (no abbreviation), daytime and evening phone numbers and physical address. (If no phone, then provide a mailing address or email address.) The Daily News-Miner reserves the right to edit or reject letters without consulting the writer.

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.