Librarians make a school a school

To the editor: Forty years ago, Fran Kibble, the devoted Kenny Lake librarian, made sure I could properly write a college term paper. I doubt she weighed 100 pounds but she was tough as nails and yet fair and honest. Ms. Kibble constantly challenged me to read critically and build abstract questions. She looked over my college applications and encouraged me to shoot for the stars. Ms. Kibble went to the library in the sky during my first year at Harvard. I go back to her library which is still open and is a center of the community when I pass through to visit. She was an incredibly important teacher who made a difference in my life.
FNSBSD is contemplating cutting librarians out of the FY22-23 school budget. These are tough times with inflation and declining enrollments that impact the structures of public education, and the board is faced with tough decisions. I am writing this letter not to honor Ms. Kibble who was and still is a legend in the Copper River Basin but to explain why librarians are part of the firmament. Everyday our librarian sees more than 400 students. She is their Ms. Kibble.
The librarian in the modern high school doesn’t just check out books. Librarians work with teachers in the classroom to develop lessons on how research, how to cite sources and how to edit. Librarians invest in building a curriculum that helps students learn and prepares them for post-secondary study. Librarians are information scientists. They understand how to access internet resources, databases, computer software applications and technology that is beyond the ken of an individual teacher. Our librarian runs the Zen Den for students who are experiencing tough bounces in life and hosts a location for one of our food pantries.
There has always been a great learning and technological divide between students with higher and lower socio-economic status. The library has served as a great equalizer for low income students who need internet access, printers, technological help and books that can help them grow. Two years ago, Covid changed the nature of public education. It was a great disruptor. Our librarians worked through the pandemic and are trying to break down that divide and inspire disadvantaged students to reach for the stars and be all that they can be.
If money gets tight you can turn my classroom down to 60 degrees and I will put on a sweater, but please don’t cut the librarians. They inspire hope in us all.