Letter writer wants additional worldwide sanction on invading Russia

To the editor: As the war in Ukraine passes its first year of devastation by the invading Russian forces — the brutality, the war crimes, the loss of lives, the destroyed homes and infrastructure — the suffering of the Ukrainian people has exceeded anything the rest of the world could have imagined. I can’t understand why the United Nations is unable to stop it. Even if it means rewriting the UN’s charter, it only makes sense to expel Russia from the community of nations.
The recent renewal of nuclear threats by Putin is unbelievably alarming. Does no one remember Hiroshima and Nagasaki? It’s time to hear from the last remaining survivors of that nuclear attack. The world needs to be reminded of the horrific consequences of nuclear warfare. Movies from that time need to be reshown in every country on our planet, including Russia.
The scenario that I have heard over the years is that if Russia were to drop an atomic bomb on Ukraine, on any NATO nation, or on the U.S, our military would immediately drop one (or more) on Russia. The Russian people need to realize that
Putin’s threats put them at risk as much as the rest of the world.
One after the other world leaders have attempted to dialogue with Putin, and all the careful diplomatic language has failed to reach him. I am convinced that only the Russian people themselves can end this war. We need to reach out to their hearts and minds. We need to drop videos and DVDs or whatever all over Russia which tell them the truth about the war. We need to hack into their Russian newscasts. We need to beam the truth to them like the Voice of America in WWII. They need to see and hear what is really happening in Ukraine. At the same time we need to convince China that this war HAS to end. We need to buddy up to China like never before.
Let the peacemakers speak ... loudly and soon.
Jacqueline Jones-Butler
Fairbanks