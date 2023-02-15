 Skip to main content
Letter writer considers the abortion pill harmful and protests seller

To the editor: On Feb. 4, many of us protested Walgreens in Fairbanks because corporate has agreed to ignore the safety risks to women and started selling the dangerous drug Mifepristone.

In a pregnancy, a miracle is happening. Here are some amazing facts about pregnancy. The baby’s DNA will be in her mother for the rest of the mother’s life, no matter how long she’s pregnant. He sends strong signals to the mother for nourishment and life essentials. The mother, without realizing it, is completely prepared for this moment. Her entire body begins to care for her child. Her blood increases, her hormones explode and she begins the miraculous building of an entire new organ called the placenta. This new organ is an incredible achievement in the journey of a pregnancy as it has many jobs that it does for both mom and her child.

