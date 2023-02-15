Letter writer considers the abortion pill harmful and protests seller

To the editor: On Feb. 4, many of us protested Walgreens in Fairbanks because corporate has agreed to ignore the safety risks to women and started selling the dangerous drug Mifepristone.
In a pregnancy, a miracle is happening. Here are some amazing facts about pregnancy. The baby’s DNA will be in her mother for the rest of the mother’s life, no matter how long she’s pregnant. He sends strong signals to the mother for nourishment and life essentials. The mother, without realizing it, is completely prepared for this moment. Her entire body begins to care for her child. Her blood increases, her hormones explode and she begins the miraculous building of an entire new organ called the placenta. This new organ is an incredible achievement in the journey of a pregnancy as it has many jobs that it does for both mom and her child.
The baby feels the mother’s emotions, hears her voice, tastes her food and loves her. The mother builds a bubble around her child and seals her cervix as a strong lock-tight door to protect that baby from bacteria and harm. They are working together to grow this new life as a team. It’s a perfect relationship for both. There’s nothing stronger than the bond of a mother and her child. Even in death, the mother is always the mother, and the baby is always her child.
When a mother takes Mifepristone, (63% of abortions are because the mother feels pressured), the drug tricks the mother’s body, which is completely in tune with her child, to stop progesterone. This hormone is essential for feeding her child.
The baby begins to starve to death. The mother’s body still has a nest which she built for her baby and she has a lot of blood to build that placenta. Remember, her entire body is now taking care of her child. Taking Mifepristone is a completely unnatural and devastating event on her system.
Once she takes that first pill, the clock begins ticking. She’s got about 24 to 48 hours to reverse the effects of this pill by calling The Abortion Reversal Hotline at 1-877-558-0333.
They can get her into the hospital and try to restart the progesterone production again before the baby dies. If she proceeds and takes the second pill a few days later, her dying or dead baby will come out along with all the effort and work her body did to nourish her infant. That’s basically like labor. People say it’s like a miscarriage, except it’s not. A natural miscarriage is when something went wrong and the mother’s body knows it and begins the process of shutting down the pregnancy. In this case, there was nothing wrong and both the mom and her child were totally healthy. It’s a forced medical poison. There’s no preparation at all. So when the baby comes out, so does a lot of blood and severe cramping. So much that it can kill the mom without getting an emergency DNC.
Walgreens knows this, but chooses to take the risk of losing both the baby and his mother. Many women live far away from a hospital in Alaska and could bleed to death before receiving help. Walgreens is fully aware of all of the risks.
So, that’s why the residents of Fairbanks protested Walgreens on Feb. 4 and will again and again until they decide to put our Alaska families first.