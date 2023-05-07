 Skip to main content
Let's stick with the original formula

To the editor: New 75/25 formula/law, for the PFD? Why bother having a formula/law at all when it will be ignored at will? How about applying the existing formula/law to the years it was ignored and paying the arrears before we move on to a new formula?

