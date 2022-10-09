Let's not debate support for marginalized groups

To the editor: At the Sept. 6 school board meeting, board member April Smith addressed a community concern about why we vote every year to acknowledge LGBTQ history month, Indigenous Peoples Day, and International Day of the Girl Child.
Mrs. Smith stated that this happens every year so that it is publicly acknowledged and not just written down once and forgotten about. I agree with her. We should publicly announce every year that our district acknowledges these months of recognition for historically marginalized people. I suggest we stop having a public debate and vote on these. Continuing a yearly debate allows the public and often members of the board to state harmful, derogatory and sometimes outright lies about the communities we are supposedly lifting up.