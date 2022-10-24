 Skip to main content
Let's end American colonialism

To the editor: “Let Us End American Colonialism” was read on Nov. 9, 1955, day two of Alaska’s constitutional convention, by delegate Ernest Gruening. The former territorial governor and U.S. senator’s speech was a history of Alaskan occupation and exploitation. It also is a warning for today.

67-years later, Gruening and every delegate but Vic Fischer has died. The Promyshlenniki, mining, logging and fishing interests Gruening cited as Alaska’s abusers have, too. But colonialism persists in the Last Frontier: today’s “exploit[ative]” interests are international minerals extraction companies and Lower 48 funded politicking.

