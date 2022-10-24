Let's end American colonialism

To the editor: “Let Us End American Colonialism” was read on Nov. 9, 1955, day two of Alaska’s constitutional convention, by delegate Ernest Gruening. The former territorial governor and U.S. senator’s speech was a history of Alaskan occupation and exploitation. It also is a warning for today.
67-years later, Gruening and every delegate but Vic Fischer has died. The Promyshlenniki, mining, logging and fishing interests Gruening cited as Alaska’s abusers have, too. But colonialism persists in the Last Frontier: today’s “exploit[ative]” interests are international minerals extraction companies and Lower 48 funded politicking.
“Colonialism” is “the … practice of acquiring … political control over another [place], occupying it with settlers, and exploiting it economically.”
The campaign to change Alaska’s Constitution is American colonialism. Alaskans can listen to our forefathers and mothers make the 1955 constitution (recordings are found online), and while the delegates afforded us the ability to change our constitution, they didn’t intend it to take rights away.
The present push to change the constitution will not empower us. This is observable by the fact outsiders are funding it. This political colonialism — the desire to remove our privileged and nationally renowned privacy rights — is driven by the desire to gut our state’s ability to safeguard its resources and people.
What but SuperPAC-fueled hubris makes Kelly Tshibaka (arriving in 2019) and Gov. Dunleavy (from Pennsylvania) campaign to change the nation’s best constitution? Such audacity is like a dog fart to Alaskans. We love our constitution (and dogs, too), because it privileges privacy, education and individuals’ rights to opportunity. It inhibits “political control” and “exploit[ation]” by one party. And this is why these “settlers” want to change it.
A new convention will strip us of our rights, our privacy and our education like a mine abandoned. It will reduce our ability to protect our communities and natural resources from future exploitation. For when we fail to listen to elders like Mr. Fischer (who is against a new Convention), the 1955 delegates’ recordings, and our neighbors whom we help at 40 below, we fail to be an Alaska for Alaskans.