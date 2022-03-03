Let's build that railroad

To the editor: I love it: America for Alaska, Alaska for the people. Let’s build a railroad that can help sustain Alaska in good times and tough times. Alaskans know tough times and Covid times. Alaskans love the good times.
The Alaska Marine Highway got some money; this is good. The Alaska Marine Highway is part of who and what Alaska represents. The expansion of the port in Nome is a go. The port is getting built to handle larger ships and more ships. This is infrastructure building and maintenance at its best.
I, for one, am glad that there are enough representatives in Juneau who listen to the people and have the vision to enact legislation that will help Alaska for generations to come — not just the stopgap measures that help us through a tough economic turn.
The Ambler Road is a dead end. So far it has sucked up millions of dollars while other things could have been done, things that really need doing.
Why not build a railway between Ambler and Nome? If the idea is to get things to and from Ambler this would be good long-range plan for the state. I dream, a railroad just to Delta Junction ...
Lets’ build a railroad and make it run!