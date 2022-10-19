Let’s remember what we’re fighting for

To the editor: I was recently reminded of the impact my fifth-grade teacher had on my life. Mr. Dixon was the first teacher who told me I was a writer. He stood me up in front of the class and encouraged me to share my stories. He believed in me. I have carried that confidence with me in my educational career ever since.
Unfortunately, it’s also recently been brought to my attention how much change has occurred since I was that little fifth grader. Between overcrowded classrooms, school board politics, mistreatment of our teachers, standardized testing, preparedness for school shootings, establishing LGBTQ policies, and the implementation of technology, I fear the significance of the relationship between the individual student and teacher is becoming lost in translation. I fear the guidance and connection our teachers have to offer is being phased out.