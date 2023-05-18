Let my people grow

To the editor: If you own farmable land in town that is not being farmed, consider working with some small farmers to change that. They’re chomping at the bit for land access.
While folks expect Alaska, big as it is, to have plenty of farmland available for the small farmer, it doesn’t. The best farmland that is close to market is owned already, and more likely to be developed for housing or business.
Fairbanks would run out of food in five days if exporting from Outside was cut off. Our small farmers are the key to fixing that scary statistic. Yet, while everyone loves the small farmers, we don’t do enough to help them. Owning, or even sometimes leasing, farmland in town costs too much.
A portion of the good farmland you own could change that. Connect with small farmers at the Farmers Market this summer, or reach out to advocacy groups like ours, Fairbanks Farm Access, to make these connections. There are plenty of creative ways to lease, donate, and sell portions of your land.
Besides tax and financial benefits, you could be responsible for making Fairbanks more food secure. Healthier food will be grown and sold here, and you’ll support the hardworking farmers who put their all into our town’s soil.
The answer is under your feet. Let our farmers dig in.
Clay Venetis Fletcher, Fairbanks Farm Access