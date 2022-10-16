 Skip to main content
Let Maxine Dibert carry our voice to Juneau

To the editor: As a 20-year Fairbanks resident I have witnessed our divisive politics but also the ability of the community to put differences aside and come together to make progress on areas of common ground. I truly believe we need to support candidates who will ignore the pressures of national level party line rhetoric and really connect with the people around them.

Because of this belief, I write to urge readers to support Maxine Dibert for state House. Maxine is a longtime teacher and volunteer in our community. She was born and raised here and she has raised a family here. She plans to head to Juneau and fight for the working people of Fairbanks.

