Let Maxine Dibert carry our voice to Juneau

To the editor: As a 20-year Fairbanks resident I have witnessed our divisive politics but also the ability of the community to put differences aside and come together to make progress on areas of common ground. I truly believe we need to support candidates who will ignore the pressures of national level party line rhetoric and really connect with the people around them.
Because of this belief, I write to urge readers to support Maxine Dibert for state House. Maxine is a longtime teacher and volunteer in our community. She was born and raised here and she has raised a family here. She plans to head to Juneau and fight for the working people of Fairbanks.
Her priorities are simple: 1) Excellent schools, including universal pre-K, K12 schools, UAF, CTC, vocational schools, and apprenticeships; 2) The creation of more high-paying local jobs with excellent benefits; 3) More affordable housing, energy and childcare in Fairbanks; 4) The protection of our privacy rights including personal health care decisions. She has assured me she will work with people of any party to find common ground and craft solutions for the people of this community.
I have known Maxine for over a decade and in that time she has consistently shown herself to be a patient listener and problem solver. She never makes rash decisions and thoughtfully considers multiple points of view. I am confident that as our representative she will approach her work in Juneau as she does her teaching — with kindness and respect.
Please help Maxine Dibert carry our voice to Juneau. Join me in supporting her. Early voting starts Oct. 24 and election day is Nov. 8.