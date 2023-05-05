Let legally responsible adults be paid caregivers

To the editor: Alaska’s legislators have the opportunity to support legislation that would allow legally responsible adults to be paid caregivers.
I have been a nursing assistant and care provider for 24 years. I have worked with people from birth to hospice. I’ve provided care for children with disabilities, adults with TBI or spinal cord injuries, and everything in between. I’ve also cared for my own family.
In 2012, my 6-year-old son was diagnosed with a bone marrow disease called aplastic anemia. In short, he has a rare autoimmune disease where his body stopped making blood, and he was transfusion dependent for nearly a year.
We had been in Alaska for three months when he got sick. I had a job as a caregiver to support myself and my two kids, but I had to quit because there is no way to maintain employment when you spend weeks at the hospital and emergency room.
Being new to Alaska, we had little support but weren’t medically allowed to leave the state and return to Oregon, where we had family, because he was so sick. We were constantly driving between Wasilla and Anchorage for medical appointments and were forced to rely on donations for gas and basic necessities. Our lack of income added tremendous stress to our already stressful lives.
It became so difficult to get by and manage our life that I was forced to send my 8-year-old son to live with his grandma in California. Sending my older son away was one of the most difficult decisions I have made, and it impacted my mental wellbeing.
If I had the opportunity to have an income while caring for him in this situation, I would have been relieved of the burden of constant worry about how to help him without gas money, how to buy the food he needed to get healthy, and how to care for my older child.
This legislation is crucial for the many struggling unpaid caregivers in our state. These family members deserve to be taken care of while they meet the needs of those who require care. Acting as a caregiver takes a measurable emotional, physical, and financial toll. The need for family caregivers will only continue to increase as the demographic keeps changing and the demand for care increases.