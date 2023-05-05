 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Let legally responsible adults be paid caregivers

To the editor: Alaska’s legislators have the opportunity to support legislation that would allow legally responsible adults to be paid caregivers.

I have been a nursing assistant and care provider for 24 years. I have worked with people from birth to hospice. I’ve provided care for children with disabilities, adults with TBI or spinal cord injuries, and everything in between. I’ve also cared for my own family.

How to get into print

Guidelines

Submit your news & photos

Submit your news & photos

Let us know what you're seeing and hearing around the community.