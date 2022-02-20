 Skip to main content
Lessons from Zor and Zam

To the editor: Recently, the nightly news has been full of the anticipated invasion of Ukraine by the Russian President Vladimir Putin and our own President Joe Biden’s expected response.

I warned readers in my last letter that I am just an old hippie from the turbulent ‘60s. So, of course, all these incessant hostilities remind me of a song popularized by a quaint group in 1968 on their album, “The Birds, The Bees, and The Monkees.” Please permit me to quote a few lines.

“The king of Zor, he called for war

And the king of Zam, he answered.

They fashioned their weapons, one upon one,

Ton upon ton, they called for war at the rise of the sun.

They met on the battlefield, banner in hand.

They looked out across the vacant land,

And they counted the missing, one upon one, none upon none.

The war it was over before it begun.

Two little kings playing a game.

They gave a war, and nobody came!”

Haven’t we seen enough needless death, the shedding of innocent blood, and wanton destruction?

Please allow me just one more poignant quote, this one from Matthew 5:9 of the King James Bible. Nearly two millennia ago, another hippie-type teacher, often pictured with long hair and barefoot, preached to a multitude gathered on a hill near Galilee to hear him. Jesus, the Prince of Peace Himself, declared, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called the children of God.”

