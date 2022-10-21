 Skip to main content
Les Gara for governor

To the editor: The proposals Gov. Dunleavy has pushed and implemented for the last fours years have wrecked our economy, put our public schools in crisis, and degraded our quality of life. I’m supporting Les Gara for governor because he’ll deal with our situation constructively and pursue real opportunities like renewable energy to grow the economy unlike Dunleavy, who spends his time fighting federal boogeymen and trying to overturn fairly run elections.

As a veteran, I know Gara cares about veterans, supports state programs for veterans, and will ensure that our service is honored and respected.

